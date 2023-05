PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A passenger was injured after their car collided with a TriMet Max line in Northeast Portland on Friday night, according to Portland police.

Officers say they responded to 13000 East Burnside Street around 8 p.m. and took out the passenger using heavy extrication equipment. The passenger of the car and an occupant of the train were taken to the hospital.

Police did not share their identities or the extent of their injuries.

