PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oaks Amusement Park is looking for local families to feature in its next advertising campaign.

The Portland amusement park announced the casting call on its social media pages on July 23. The Oaks Park Association is asking interested local residents to apply for the photo and video shoot through its website.

“We want to showcase our unique, varied, authentic community in our future advertising by inviting real households to participate in our next advertising shoot,” Oaks Park announced.

Chosen applicants must be available on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The association said that it plans to make its casting selections by July 27.

“Join us for all the thrilling experiences Oaks Park has to offer,” the amusement park shared on social media. “We’ve got another video shoot happening and we need you.”