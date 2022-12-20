Prices for the Christmas lights displays range from free to $65

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Still haven’t caught any of Portland’s best and brightest Christmas lights displays? Add one of them to your holiday lineup before they’re gone for another year.

Christmas Ships Parade

Where: Willamette and Columbia rivers

When: Until Wednesday, Dec. 21. Hours vary.

Since 1954, sailors along the Willamette and Columbia rivers have decorated their boats so onlookers can enjoy the festive Christmas parade. The fleet includes up to 60 boats, ranging from small 14-foot sailboats to big 65-foot yachts. The free parade can be spotted from locations like Cathedral Park and the North Portland Harbor.

Peacock Lane

Where: SE Peacock Ln., Portland, OR 97214

When: Until Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

People wait with anticipation for the yearly illumination of Portland’s historic Christmas Street: Peacock Lane. But according to the website, you’ll have a better chance at beating the crowd after Christmas. The display runs until New Year’s Eve, which could be ideal for anyone still looking for safe end-of-year plans.

Winter Wonderland

Where: Portland International Raceway 1940 N Victory Blvd., Portland, OR 97217

When: Until Saturday, Dec. 31. Hours vary.

Pay a visit to the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi” before it officially closes. Starting in 1993, Winter Wonderland has astonished the over two million visitors who flock to see the drive-through show. General admission tickets range from $37 to $48, and the proceeds support Sunshine Division’s mission to keep the Portland community fed.

Oregon ZooLights

Where: 4001 SW Canyon Rd., Portland, OR 97221

When: Until Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Oregon Zoo is in the Christmas spirit with over 1.5 millions lights on display. The decorations dazzle all throughout the campus’s many areas, such as the galactic tunnel, prehistoric canyon and primate way. Standard tickets cost up to $29. The ZooLights drive-through costs $65.

Christmas Festival of Lights

Where: The Grotto 8840 NE Skidmore St., Portland, OR 97220

When: Until Friday, Dec. 30. From 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This quarter-mile walk through The Grotto offers more than just a stunning Christmas lights display. Hear choirs sing in the chapel, see hourly puppet shows in the plaza tent and listen as the Grotto Carolers chant everyone’s favorite holiday tunes. Tickets are up to $14 if purchased online, and up to $18 if purchased at the door.

