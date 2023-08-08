PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another video of a raccoon attack in Northwest Portland shows a man using a wooden pallet to defend his dog as an aggressive raccoon family in the neighborhood continues to distress local residents.

These nocturnal menaces have raised alarm in Northwest Portland’s Alphabet District, causing residents to place signs around their neighborhood to warn others to be careful after dark.

Resident Emily Warren said her partner, Vincent, let their dog out around 11 p.m. Friday night and “had to fight off the raccoon with a pallet that had been left behind the day before by a construction crew.”

“The pallet is really heavy,” Warren said. “And the raccoon was not afraid of him at all.”

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the raccoons involved in these incidents have several offspring, and it isn’t uncommon for raccoons to be aggressive toward dogs — especially when protecting their young. Officials also said the animals are most active at night when they search for food.

But despite the recent uptick in racoon attacks, officials claim there isn’t much they can do.

ODFW will euthanize aggressive animals when necessary, but won’t trap raccoons due to research demonstrating their potential to spread disease to new areas and low survival rates following relocation.

However, ODFW is offering raccoon traps and trapping permits to residents in the Northwest Portland neighborhood.

Resident Jordan Barbeau is the owner of one of the three dogs she said have recently fallen victim to these attacks. She has contacted Multnomah County Animal Services and the Portland Police Bureau, but neither deals with raccoons.

To reduce the chance of further conflict with raccoons, ODFW suggests being aware of where the families could be congregating. They said to avoid those areas when walking dogs at night, and keep dogs on leashes.

Wildlife officials also recommend mitigating potential attractants — for example, accessible food waste, pet food, and fruit from bushes and trees — which may also reduce raccoon presence in urban neighborhoods.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.