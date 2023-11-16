PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials may take weeks to determine the cause of Wednesday’s crash between a MAX train and a Portland Streetcar, TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf told KOIN 6 News.

Both drivers remain on leave following the crash as the investigation is ongoing. The Oregon Department of Rail Safety is aiding in the investigation to help TriMet and Portland Streetcar determine a cause, offer possible solutions and prevent future crashes.

“This was a significant crash, and we are thankful no one was seriously injured,” Graf said.

A MAX train and a Street Car collided in NE Portland on Nov. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

The Portland Streetcar driver was temporarily pinned in the rail car by the crash and was one of two people taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Portland Streetcar spokesperson Andrew Plambeck said that the driver was later released from the hospital.

TriMet said there is no official estimate for when the investigation will conclude.