Celebration erupts in Pioneer Square following Biden’s win

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As demonstrations cropped up across the country in the wake of the 2020 Presidential Election, Portland was no exception. By late afternoon, hundreds of people had gathered in Pioneer Square, otherwise known as Portland’s Living Room, to celebrate Joe Biden’s win.
People waved Biden campaign flags along side Black Lives Matter signs and LGBT+ Pride flags. Cars honked and people danced in the street.
Local law enforcement’s Unified Command acknowledged that gathering via Twitter, and asked for “those celebrating, please move into the Square and be mindful of traffic and TriMet Max Line service.”
