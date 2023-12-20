PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood was identified by the Portland police Wednesday, no suspects have been found yet.

According to Portland police, on Dec. 14, officers responded to Southeast Bush Street where they found Richard Newman, 58, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital and eventually declared dead, officials said, and it was determined by the medical examiner that the cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police.