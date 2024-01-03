Gov. Kotek's office said the center's opening will be "fast-tracked" and is slated for the fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central City Concern and other local leaders have finalized a contract to buy a new treatment and temporary housing center that will serve people with substance use disorders and behavioral health issues in Portland.

The new treatment center will have over 70 beds in the central city, although officials haven’t shared its exact location due to a non-disclosure agreement that lifts when the purchase is finalized.

In the Wednesday morning announcement, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek explained that the contract was a “joint effort” between herself, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Central City Concern.

She also said officials placed a bid for the property just two days after it was available for auction, and the contract was finalized less than two weeks later.

According to Kotek’s office, the bid included $6 million from the Oregon Health Authority, $6.25 million from Multnomah County, $2 million from the city and $3 million from CCC. CareOregon additionally committed “to provide temporary bridge-loan funding to support the transaction through closing.”

This announcement follows Kotek’s fentanyl emergency declaration from early December. The governor noted that it also comes after the Central City Task Force made multiple recommendations regarding Downtown Portland’s recovery.

“This is an incredible opportunity to fill a direct gap in needed treatment options in the central city,” Kotek said in a statement. “The urgency and collaboration that made this purchase possible is precisely the kind of leadership this moment demands. I want to thank my colleagues at the County and City, as well as Central City Concern and CareOregon for rising to the occasion. See a problem, see a viable solution, run toward it.”

Officials said the new center is slated to open later this fall with 24-hour staffing, 40 residential treatment beds that will serve people for one to four months, and between 30 and 35 transitional housing beds for outpatient services.