Since its return, it has issued more than 1,800 citations and warnings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After two years away because of staffing and other issues, Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division is back and boosting enforcement on the roads.

KOIN 6 rode along with an officer during an evening patrol, spotting drivers going well over the speed limit and blowing through stop signs. These are just a few examples of the behaviors the Traffic Division cracks down on to make roads safer.

One driver was cited for going through a stop sign on Portland’s eastside. Traffic Division Officer Michael Abramson said “he didn’t even tap his brakes.”

“He first said he thought he stopped, then he said he was distracted talking to his kids in the backseat,” Abramson said. He then told the driver, “’I’m going to work with you though. There’s an option to take a high risk drivers safety course.’”

Abramson says a big goal of his work is to change driving behavior for the better.

“Speeding, texting and driving, road rage – stuff like that – we’re trying to get out, be a visible presence, show people we are back out,” Abramson said. “Those contribute to a lot of crashes and the less crashes we have, the safer our community is going to be.”

The patrol took a hit back in 2021 when traffic officers were moved to precincts to help respond to 911 emergency calls. But with a rise in deadly crashes, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said the community needs more traffic enforcement.

“When people write an email and say folks are driving 20 or 30 over the speed limit, we can come out, and sure enough, it’s happening. It’s happening throughout the entire city,” Lovell said.

Lovell said he wishes they could address traffic concerns all at the same time, but that the team is doing its best to respond to those complaints.

“When we get out and make a couple stops, people are marking us on Waze saying we’re out there. Community members are coming out seeing us, thanking us, and drivers are thankfully slowing down and changing their behaviors,” Abramson said.

In the seven weeks since the Traffic Division was brought back, PPB issued more than 1,800 citations and warnings. In the seven weeks prior to that, fewer than 750 had been issued.

However, many in the Traffic Division, like Abramson, also came from patrols. When needed, they’ll still help with those traffic-related calls in addition to regular traffic enforcement.

Abramson and the KOIN 6 crew spotted drivers going well over the local 20 mph speed limit when a call for a suspect attempting to elude police came in. They stopped what they were doing and joined the search.

But with every patrol, one of PPB’s biggest goals is to boost safety and reduce fatal crashes. 2022’s total of 68 marked the city’s highest since 1987. Of those, 32 involved pedestrians – the highest since 1948.

“Speed contributing to crashes, the higher the speed, the higher the likelihood there would be more serious injuries or possibly fatalities,” Abramson said. “Getting drivers to slow down and obey the speed limit might be an inconvenience but it’s going to get everybody where they’re going safer.”

PPB also tells KOIN that DUII detection and investigation will be prioritized and that those numbers have increased dramatically since traffic was brought back to the bureau. However, a full breakdown of citations and DUIIs won’t be available for another few weeks.

