PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Future Portland City Council members would earn an annual salary of $142,404 under a proposal from the city’s independent salary commission.

Starting in 2025, Portland will have 12 city councilors and a mayor.

The proposal would increase the mayor’s salary to $175,463 and the auditor’s salary to $168,758.

As part of the transition to implement charter reforms approved by voters in November 2022, a group of human resources professionals appointed by the current city council is tasked with determining the salaries of future city councilors.

