Hey Love at The Jupiter was nominated for best hotel bar in the U.S. 06302022. (Courtesy Photo: Michael Castellanos)

PORTLAND, Oregon. (KOIN) — With bars all throughout the Rose City, one hotel bar in Portland is standing out from the rest.

Hey Love at The Jupiter was nominated for the best U.S. hotel bar for the annual Spirited Awards. The bar features a tropical theme inside with cocktails to match, such as The Secret Life Of Plants, which is a salty mango oolong Mai Tai.

The popular spot also features a food menu with a variety of plates, from salt potatoes to snack on to the Almost-Famous Caesar salad.

“It’s a really big honor,” said Kat Stock, Hey Love’s assistant beverage director about the nomination. “I’ve heard of other places that are respected get nominated and who have won.”

Stock said the bar is unique because it was constructed to be a spot to escape Portland while still in the city – yet it’s located inside a hotel.

When asked what their favorite drink is, Stock then revealed a tattoo with the words “Fiesta Forever.” Stock uses she and they pronouns.

The drink is a fresh watermelon cosmo, and people substitute strawberry tequila for a fun twist.

Despite being open since 2018, the bar closed for a year during the coronavirus pandemic until staff could be fully vaccinated. Stock said it feels good to be somewhat on the other side of the pandemic.

“We still got it. It’s good to see people out again, having a good time and being able to enjoy the company of others somewhere other than their backyard,” they said.

Stock and the rest of the Hey Love staff will have to wait until July 28 at the annual Spirited Awards to find out if the hotel bar can beat the rest in the U.S.