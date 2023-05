PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A chemical spill at southbound Exit 307 on Interstate 5 has caused delays as Portland Fire and Rescue investigates, officials say.

Traffic on I-5 and Marine Drive has slowed as a HazMat team identified and cleaned the nitric acid that had leaked inside a semi-truck, according to PF&R.

Crews say “the colored off-gassing of the material [interacted] with the wood on the trailer floor,” but clean up has begun.

