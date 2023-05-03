PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Chick-fil-A is planning a return to Portland and will move into what is currently a strip club in the southeast part of the city, according to permits filed with the city of Portland.

The fast food restaurant is famous for its fried chicken and mac and cheese. It currently does not have a location in Portland, but there are restaurants in nearby Beaverton, Hillsboro and Gresham.

The company also recently opened shops in Keizer and Vancouver.

The Oregonian/OregonLive was first to report the restaurant’s plans for the new Portland location.

According to Portland’s interactive map of city permits, one of which is still pending, the new Chick-fil-A will move into the building that currently houses The Venue Gentleman’s Club, a strip club at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 99th Avenue near Mall 205.

Permits say that the company does not plan to tear down the 7,012 square-foot building that was built in 1984. Instead, it will remodel the building to make it look like a Chick-fil-A. There will be new parking lot landscaping and a new driveway design.

The restaurant will not have a drive-thru, according to the permit, but it will have 98 indoor seats and some outdoor seating.

The first permit for the new Chick-fil-A was under review on May 2, 2022. The most recent was filed on April 20, 2023.

An employee at The Venue Gentleman’s Club confirmed Chick-fil-A bought the property. She said the gentleman’s club will be relocating, although she doesn’t know where yet. She said they don’t expect to move until April 2024.

The employee said The Venue Gentleman’s Club does not feel they were forced out of the location.

KOIN 6 News contacted Chick-fil-A’s media relations team to request more information on the new restaurant. We will update this article if we receive a response from the company.