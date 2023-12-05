PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 6-year-old boy was killed and an adult woman was injured Tuesday morning after a dog mauling incident in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

According to Portland police, they responded to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. and a woman answered the door covered in blood.

The boy had been dropped off by his grandmother for the woman to take him to school, they are friends and this was a typical occurrence.

Portland Police Public Information Manager Mike Benner said that the woman had entered the garage to take care of her two dogs, he believes they are Great Dane and Mastiff mixes, and the 6-year-old boy had opened the door behind her.

Upon opening the door, the boy was first attacked by one dog with the other eventually joining in.

Benner said an adult tried everything to stop the attack, including getting a gun, but it was too late.

The child was declared dead at the scene and the adult was taken to a local hospital with severe hand wounds.

According to police, the boy had been told to stay away from the dogs before because they were dangerous.

Authorities said there were no previous reports that the dogs had ever been a problem.

Benner said the dogs will most likely go into animal control custody.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.