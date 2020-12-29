Christmas tree blamed for downtown apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland apartment fire is being blamed on a Christmas tree.

Portland Fire & Rescue say the fire in 200 block of SW Meade street started sometime before noon on Tuesday. They said it started with a Christmas tree and that no one was injured.

While details of this particular Christmas tree fire haven’t been released, officials annually caution people about the dangers of fires during the holiday season.

200 blk SW Meade: Crews have confirmed this started with a Christmas tree. No injuries reported. PIO is enroute to scene. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 29, 2020

