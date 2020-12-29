Christmas tree blamed for downtown apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland apartment fire is being blamed on a Christmas tree.
Portland Fire & Rescue say the fire in 200 block of SW Meade street started sometime before noon on Tuesday. They said it started with a Christmas tree and that no one was injured.
While details of this particular Christmas tree fire haven’t been released, officials annually caution people about the dangers of fires during the holiday season.
Christmas tree safety tips
- Dry Christmas trees are especially dangerous, so make sure to water them daily.
- Make sure your tree is at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
- Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing lab.
- Throw out lights with worn or broken chords, or loose bulb connections.
- Read instructions for how many strands to connect.
- Always turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.