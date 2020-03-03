Chuck E. Cheese sued over hair stuck in ticket machine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a family entertainment center saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes.

Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the ticket counting machine.

Neither Scott nor her attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn’t comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.