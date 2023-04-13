PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During an April 12 meeting, the Portland City Council officially approved the $5 million demolition of the blighted O’Bryant Square located along Park Avenue between Harvey Milk and Washington Streets in Downtown.

The improperly waterproofed public park located above a structurally unsound parking structure was condemned by the city in 2018 after a Portland Bureau of Transportation inspection revealed that the structure was at “imminent risk of catastrophic collapse.”

“O’Bryant Square has deteriorated to a point that the site presents a threat to public health, welfare and safety,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said during Wednesday’s meeting.

City council members passed two emergency ordinances related to the park on Wednesday –one to approve a $4,529,090 contract with Northwest Infrastructure LLC to demolish the park and underlying parking structure and another to expedite the process by waiving the city’s 120-waiting period for destroying property listed as a historic resource.

File photo of the condemned parking structure under O’Bryant Square. (KOIN)

“This is long overdue for our city,” Commissioner Rene Gonzalez said in response to the passing of the ordinance.

In addition to the construction costs, which would include leveling out the property with dirt, the city anticipates spending another $500,000 in contingency costs. In total, the estimated price tag for the demolition is $5,029,090.

Funding for the demolition includes $2.2 million from Portland Parks and Recreation’s general fund which was transferred to PBOT, $670,000 from the city’s general fund and $750,000 from the parking facilities fund. Another $370,000 is expected to be allocated from the city’s general fund or from general transportation revenues.

While most of the demolition is already funded, the city estimates that as much as $1.5 million of the project is currently unaccounted for. The city says that the council and involved bureaus are still seeking sources to address the $1.5 million shortfall.