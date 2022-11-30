PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to put $27 million toward Mayor Ted Wheeler’s latest plan to handle homeless camping.

The new plan is to jumpstart a “five-resolution plan” which will build six designated camping sites. It aims to get work started on the construction of the camping sites as soon as possible. It also focuses on connecting Portland’s houseless population with the resources they need.

“City Council’s approval of these homelessness and affordable housing investments demonstrates our seriousness in addressing these issues,” said Wheeler. “The success of this work hinges on federal, regional, state, and local partners coming to the table with their ideas, services, and resources.”

Earlier this month, the council debated the price tag, but could not come to a consensus.

Wednesday’s budget amendment also proposes diverting $7 million away from the joint office of homeless services, a partnership between the city and Multnomah County.

The mayor acknowledged there’s been a major breakdown between the city and county on who’s responsible for the city’s homeless and trash crisis.

“The main problem is that nobody wants to be in the mud,” Wheeler said. “We haven’t agreed who clean’s up the mess.”

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafour said the mayor’s proposed budget will result in a loss of nearly 250 shelter beds operated by the joint office.

Mayor Wheeler says he’s been encouraged by recent talks on homeless solutions with county chair-elect Jessica Vega Pederson.