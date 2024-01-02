Results show that the concept of a combined fire and parks bond had support from three out of five respondents.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of a new tax that would buoy Portland Parks and Recreation and the fire bureau is something city hall is considering asking voters to support in a bond measure.

While no plans for a new tax have been finalized, both Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan and Fire Commissioner Rene Gonzalez are exploring the possibilities.

To gauge public interest, the parks department conducted a survey of hundreds of voters to get a sense of what might get support. Results show that the concept of a combined fire and parks bond had support from three out of five respondents.

What could this new tax help fund? For the fire department, it would mean a new fire training facility and upgrades for fire truck repair and maintenance facilities. For parks, they would see funding for repairing playgrounds, recreation buildings, trails and parks.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves told KOIN 6 News the bureau could certainly use the financial help.

However, Governor Tina Kotek made it clear in her Portland Central City Task Force recommendations that there should be no new taxes until the end of 2026 to help the Rose City get back on its feet.

“We know Portlanders are experiencing significant tax burdens so we need to balance existing taxes with new bond measures. We will use the next few months to determine what is feasible based on the various constraints,” Ryan said in a statement.

Taxpayers will have plenty of opportunities to weigh in on the issue and can contact Portland city commissioners about it,