PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After months of negotiation, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office announced Thursday that the city has come to an agreement with Portland Police Association on a new body-worn camera policy for PPB officers.

Wheeler’s office claims that implementing a body camera policy has been a priority for years.

“The City and the PPA have long agreed that body-worn cameras are an important tool for supporting and enhancing public trust in law enforcement. It was important to all parties that our policy was consistent with common practice, supported the unique needs of our city, and addressed privacy and transparency concerns highlighted by the community. It was also vital that the policy is usable for officers and supported by science,” Mayor Wheeler’s Office wrote.

Wheeler’s Office did not detail what was in the agreement but said that the mayor and his fellow commissioners are pleased with the milestone.

“This agreement is the result of positive collaboration between the city and its police officers. We are excited to implement this important tool as soon as possible, and continue to provide opportunities for our officers to demonstrate the work they do every day to make Portland safer for everyone,” the Mayor’s Office said.

No other details were immediately provided by the Mayor’s Office.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the police union for comment.

This story will be updated.