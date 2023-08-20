PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced the city will not renew its contract with the Regional Arts and Culture Council after the contract expires in June 2024.

The City of Portland instead plans to bring arts education, advocacy and funding of local arts organizations in-house.

“This new model will enable the city to work with multiple service providers, establish stronger performance measures and reduce its investment in loosely defined administration and overhead expenses,” Ryan said.

The city provides over $6 million of RACC’s $7 million budget, with a portion of funds coming from the Arts Tax.

RACC Executive Director Carol Tatch says she was surprised that the city is ending its contract.

“Our services and our reports show that we have met and exceeded the needs of the city,” Tatch said.

Commissioner Ryan’s Senior Policy Director of Arts, Culture and Equity Darion Jones told KOIN 6 News, “I think there are clear examples of the way that RACC supports artists and arts organizations in the region. However, the city doesn’t believe that the $2 million in administration costs for program management and overhead are the right size for the RACC relationship and believes those dollars can better go into the field to support organizations and artists.”

In response, Tatch argues that a little over $900,000 from the city goes towards administrative and overhead costs rather than the $2 million described by Jones.

Looking to the future, Tatch says RACC will still support local artists through its other contracts with Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, Metro and private contracts.

“The programs that we have now will, of course, continue through the end of this fiscal year. Our pivot at this time is to look for ways of how we’re going to continue that support. This is a pivotal time for the community, there was so much work that we did to ensure our artists and creatives were supported through COVID,” Tatch said.

“We know we must support the community. Community built RACC, that’s how we were formed in 1995. Community said, ‘We want a centralized organization that can support artists and creatives and our creative economy and community,” Tatch said. “We want to make sure community voices continue to be heard because that is how we will succeed and make it through.”

RACC supports local artists through grants, workshops, professional development opportunities, one-one-one meetings with artists and aims to create equitable opportunities for artists. Tatch noted that the organization was able to secure over $17 million in CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding to support its efforts.

Tatch doesn’t think the city can emulate these services in-house, adding, “there’s a level of service that they simply will not be able to offer because that is not endemic in a political space.”

As far as pivoting financially, Tatch says RACC can turn to private funding and because they are a 501(c)(3) they can fundraise, and they still have their other government contracts.

“We are looking at how do we pivot our fee for service model because of these 28 years, this wonderful underpinning foundation of professionalism,” Tatch said. “Our public art team is internationally award-winning. So, we will bring that expertise to work for others in the community, level-up and bring ourselves into a fullness of what we have become thanks to community.”