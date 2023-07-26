PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council approved a $95,000 settlement on July 26 with a man claiming that he was injured by a Portland Police Bureau officer during the 2020 summer protests.

Deputy City Attorney Beth Woodard told the Portland City Council that plaintiff Logan Colwell suffered a leg injury after he was pushed by PPB officer Nicholas Bianchini during the early morning hours of Aug. 15, 2020.

“Mr. Colwell participated in a demonstration near the north Lombard overcrossing of I-5,” Woodard said. “Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly and began dispersal of the remaining individuals. During the dispersal, an officer pushed Mr. Colwell. Mr. Colwell fell and sustained injuries to his knee, which required surgical repair.”

File: Protesters are seen during a standoff at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )

The lawsuit, which was filed against Bianchini and the City of Portland in federal district court on Aug. 9, 2022, claimed battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the violation of Colwell’s 4th amendment rights.

“Bianchini was present at the location dressed in full riot gear and equipped with a baton,” the suit reads. “As [Colwell] was walking east in conformity with the orders given to the crowd, Bianchini, without warning, provocation, or further command, charged and forcibly shoved [Colwell] to the asphalt with both [his] arms and baton. As a result of Bianchini’s conduct, [Colwell] suffered a patella tendon rupture to his right knee.”

The lawsuit states that Colwell had to undergo surgery and physical therapy to recover from the patella tendon injury. The court document goes on to state that the “permanent” injury has also increased Colwell’s susceptibility to future injury and degenerative disease.

Present City Council members unanimously approved the settlement per the recommendation of the City Attorney’s office. The settlement is one of many approved by the City of Portland following months-long clashes between protesters and law enforcement that occurred in 2020.

“The lawsuit has been investigated by Risk Management Services,” Wednesday’s city council agenda reads. “The investigation indicates there is risk the city may be found liable. Therefore, in order to avoid the risk of an adverse jury award, we feel it is prudent to compromise the lawsuit at this time.”