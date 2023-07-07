Walter Cole, who performed as Darcelle XV, died of natural causes on March 23 at the age of 92

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — O’Bryant Square in Downtown Portland will soon be named Darcelle XV Plaza to commemorate the city’s esteemed drag queen who died earlier this year.

City officials announced the new name on Friday morning.

“By renaming O’Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza, we are embracing and celebrating the indelible contributions of Darcelle XV to our city’s LGBTQ+ community,” City Commissioner Dan Ryan said in a statement.

Ryan added that the renaming shows Portland’s dedication to becoming a more inclusive, diverse place for all residents. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler, the name also reflects the progress the city has made in embracing its LGBTQ+ population.

“May this plaza serve as a reminder of our shared journey towards inclusivity and acceptance,” Mayor Wheeler said.

Walter Cole, who performed as Darcelle XV, died of natural causes on March 23 at the age of 92.

The drag queen spent over five decades entertaining audiences in Portland, with many performances hosted in namesake performance venue Darcelle XV Showplace.

Darcelle gained national recognition after breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest-working drag queen in 2016. More recently in June 2023, the late performer was inducted to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor in New York’s historic Stonewall Inn.

Just days after her death, there was also a push to name Northwest Davis Street — near Darcelle XV Showplace — after her. City officials, including City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Commissioner Ryan and Mayor Wheeler, were all supportive of the motion.

The city has yet to announce if the street will be named after the drag performer. In the meantime, O’Bryant Square will be renamed to Darcelle XV Plaza next week.

The official renaming proclamation is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend.