PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The repetitive “pop pop” of pickleball games has led to the shutdown of yet another court, after residents in a Southeast Portland neighborhood went to city officials with noise complaints.

In 2018, the PDX Pickleball Club dedicated a bench to late member Loretta Gallivan using the Loretta Gallivan Memorial Pickleball Fund. This was just the start of the club’s efforts to build more pickleball courts in town, as opposed to the tennis courts that players used before.

Following several years of fundraising and logistical work, current member Jil Delanty says the club finally started construction on the new court in fall 2021 — just before Portland Parks and Recreation told them to halt operations because they didn’t have a proper permit.

Over the next year, Delanty says the pickleball group paid for liability insurance, a permit fee of $1,000, and about $23,000 for construction materials. She added that this doesn’t include the cost of labor, which was done by club members rather than the city.

According to PP&R, neighbors started complaining about noise immediately after the courts were constructed in the fall of 2022.

“In response to nearby neighbors’ concerns, PP&R is moving the pickleball courts to the western section of Sellwood Park to limit the impact of noise for the neighbors,” the agency told KOIN 6. “The upper courts at Sellwood will be used only for tennis.”

Furthermore, Portland Parks said that resurfacing and restriping the courts would take two to three weeks — and that the agency would reimburse PDX Pickleball for the permit fees it paid.

However, Delanty says this isn’t enough to make up for the time and money players spent on the courts.

“The summer is going by and we just put all this effort and work into this, making it happen,” she said. “It’s like we gave it to the city and then they took it away.”