PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In honor of Juneteenth — marking the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally notified of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed in 1863 — KOIN 6 News Anchor Ken Boddie joined Everyday Northwest to share the history of Juneteenth celebrations in Portland.

“We’ve celebrated Juneteenth in Portland for many years, for more than 50 years. There was a woman who worked at the Keizer shipyards back in the 1940s, her name was Clara Peoples,” Boddie explained. “She was from Oklahoma, and they celebrated Juneteenth there, even back in the ’40s. However, when she came here and started working at the shipyards she asked around and nobody knew what Juneteenth was so, she just started it.”

From there, Boddie said, celebrations were picked up in Portland — which recognized the holiday in 1972.

In 2013, Oregon declared Juneteenth a statewide holiday.

Now, Peoples’ granddaughter carries on the celebrations in North Portland’s Lillis-Albina Park.

Watch the video above to learn more.