PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During public hearings Saturday more than a dozen Portland residents and students said the proposed language to change the city charter is weak when it comes to climate change.

The activists said clear, enforceable and binding language needs to be added to the city charter to protect its climate goals.

“The commission’s current proposal 12 is a step in the right direction but it’s missing some crucial parts, particularly binding language for the prevention of fossil fuel infrastructure, manufacture, use, storage, and transport,” Elois Smith testified.

Anna Kemper said, “Rates of those experiencing houselessness will only increase as the climate crisis worsens. The cost of housing as we know is rising.”

The public hearings are part of the second phase of the City Charter Commission. The climate amendments are only part of the proposed changes.

Public comments on the second phase are due November 28.