PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Grammy-nominated comedian will perform in the Rose City this week.

According to the Rose Quarter’s website, Bill Burr is a ‘top comedic voice’ in TV and film, including on stage. Burr is known for his “Monday Morning Podcast” and selling out theaters internationally.

On Netflix, the comedian has an animated series called “F Is For Family,” starring himself, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast.

“On November 5, Bill premiered his Roku series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, and in September, Bill made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode 7 of the hit FX on Hulu series, ‘Reservation Dogs,’” said the Rose Quarter.

You can also find Burr in the Judd Apatow film, “The King of Staten Island,” as he stars opposite of Pete Davidson and Maria Tomei.

The venue notes that this will be a phone-free experience with the use of phones, smart watches and accessories not permitted in the performance space.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue,” added the websites. “All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.”

For those worried about sanitation, all pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. Those seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Bill Burr will perform on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. inside the Moda Center.