PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Martin Luther King Jr. left an immeasurable impact on the civil rights movement before he was assassinated at the age of 39 in 1968.

The U.S. honors his legacy in human rights and activism on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on the third Monday of January every year.

A number of Portland-based businesses and organizations are remembering King this Monday, Jan. 16, with some MLK Day events of their own. Find a list below.

Reclaim Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Location: 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR, 97217

Time: 1 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Join arts and education organization Don’t Shoot PDX during the 9th Annual March for Human Rights and Dignity. Don’t Shoot PDX has been heavily involved in Portland’s social justice movement since it was launched in 2016, and this upcoming protest is one of many events it has led throughout the community.

“We are unapologetic in our movement for Black Lives and we use this event to center the voices of our children, who are most vulnerable to the systemic violations of civil liberties,” event organizers said. “We want everyone to feel welcome to support and participate in this movement, work to uplift the Black family and our entire community.”

Keep Alive the Dream

Location: 7600 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR 97213

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For every year since 1976, non-profit organization World Arts Foundation Inc. has hosted a tribute to Dr. King. The “Keep Alive the Dream” program honors not just Dr. King, but other activists, artists and leaders who have shaped Oregon’s Black community.

This year’s tribute will be held in the Highland Christian Center in Northeast Portland. Attendees can expect performances from community members, as well as speeches from speakers such as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. The event is free, but WAFI will accept $5 donations or five canned goods. Masks are required.

SOLVE MLK Day Cleanup

Location: 707 NE Fremont St., Portland, OR 97212

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SOLVE is bringing Portlanders together for community cleanup in honor of MLK Day. Volunteers will start at Irving Park before some are sent to the city’s own street named after the activist: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Safety vests, gloves, trash pickers and more will be provided for volunteers. SOLVE recommends that people wear closed-toed shoes and bring their own backpacks and water bottles. Register for the event here.

Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute

Location: 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97212

Time: 3 p.m.

Documentary King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis was initially released in 1970. The Hollywood Theatre has digitally restored the decades-old film to show it to Portland audiences in honor of the holiday.

The documentary follows King from 1966 to 1968, the year that he was assassinated. It features his time giving speeches, leading protests and being arrested in the name of activism. Learn more about the showing here.

MLK Breakfast

Location: 909 N Hayden Island Dr., Portland, OR 97217

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

For the first time in two years, Portland publication The Skanner is hosting its MLK Breakfast in person. Unfortunately, tickets for the breakfast have already sold out. However, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook for those at home who want to watch the speeches and performances.

According to The Skanner, more than 1,000 guests — including some state and U.S. senators and representatives — attend every year. “In addition to inspiring words from our elected officials, you’ll hear from previous student scholarship winners, and enjoy local musical talent,” it said.