PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced new bureau assignments for city commissioners this week and Commissioner Carmen Rubio will be leading two of the most consequential issues: the housing crisis and helping the business community.

Rubio now oversees the Portland Housing Bureau, the Bureau of Development Services and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. She’s also heading the city’s economic development agency – Prosper Portland.

After a couple days in the new role, Rubio said Friday the council already has momentum on the housing and business issues, and she believes there’s more work to do.

“I feel really grateful that I’ve been entrusted to oversee these particular areas, especially during a really challenging time for the city,” Rubio said.

Some of the challenges she faces in one bureau overlap to others she oversees.

In late 2022, the Portland City Council voted to create a sanctioned camping ban, to form sanctioned campsites, and they set a goal to build 20,000 affordable housing units. Currently, there are fewer than 15,000 affordable housing units in the city’s supply.

Rubio said she’ll start where commissioners Mingus Mapps and Dan Ryan left off with housing permitting reform.

“We are in a crisis right now, so our job as elected officials is to ensure we have a smoother road to getting ahead and outpacing the need, which could take years to outpace. But, what can we do right now to lay the groundwork?” Rubio said.

There has been debate between leaders, whether it be at the city, county, or Metro, about if housing first or rapid rehousing, including shelters, is the best path forward to address the city’s homeless crisis and housing attainability. Rubio said housing everyone is the ideal strategy because “everyone deserves a home” but there are steps the region needs to take first.

“I think we’re at a time where all strategies are on the table. I don’t think we are at a time where it’s one size fits all and I think all my colleagues across the state would agree with that.” Rubio said.

For businesses, she plans to focus on the ones still operating and on filling the vacancies others have left.

She also wants to find new ways to attract people to downtown.

“Activate public spaces, like what we did downtown with the lighting project to increase foot traffic,” Rubio said.

KOIN 6 News has reported on several business owners frustrated with smashed windows and break-ins.

Rubio pointed out that there’s relief for businesses that are victims of these crimes. There’s a fund that provides businesses grants to repair their stores.

However, Rubio said those grants aren’t enough.

She thinks any strategy for recovery needs to focus on the entire city, not just downtown.

“We can’t just address one place without… impacting the whole ecosystem,” she said.

Wheeler has asked commissioners to provide a 90-day action plan for their bureaus. Commissioners are working to draft those plans now.