PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 16, Portland Community College will be holding its graduation ceremony for the first time following a three-year hiatus.

According to PCC, over 1,000 graduates will be walking across the stage during the 61st commencement ceremony and 5,000 people are anticipated to attend the event.

The event will feature PCC President Dr. Adrien Bennings giving her keynote address, student speaker Suzan Nuri, the national anthem performed by student Ora Koeder and 2023 Carolyn Moore Writers Resident and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson will recite her poetry.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and free parking will be available at PCC’s Cascade Campus with shuttles running to and from Veterans Memorial Coliseum every 20 minutes. Find more information by followng the link above.