PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the 13th anniversary of Kyron Horman’s disappearance, his mother Desiree Young held a weekend fundraiser for the ongoing search for her son.

The community gathered for a car wash at the Les Schwab on 15825 SW Walker Road in Beaverton on Saturday, June 3, and will gather again on Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds go toward a private investigator, task force, future searches and other efforts in the ongoing investigation. Community members can also make donations online.

On June 4, 2010, Horman was last seen by his then-stepmother Terri Moulton. who dropped him off at Northwest Portland’s Skyline School for a science fair. He was just 7 years old, and no one has seen him since.

Horman’s case was treated as a disappearance for nine days, before officials deemed it a criminal case on the 10th.

The boy was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with green “CSI” lettering and a handprint graphic. Kyron additionally wore black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers with orange trim. Multnomah County officials say he could have had his glasses on.

This photo of Kyron Horman was taken the day he went missing on June 4, 2010. (Credit: The Horman Family/Portland Police) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has provided an age-progressed photo of Kyron Horman, who disappeared on June 4, 2010. (Courtesy of MCSO)

He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his head.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are still on the case. Horman’s mother also continues to seek answers in his disappearance.

Anyone with further information on the case can call the MCSO TipLine at 503-988-0560, email MCSOTipLine@mcso.us, contact the NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST or provide an online tip.

Multnomah County officials are offering a $50,000 reward for additional information on Kyron Horman’s disappearance.