PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all Portlanders with a camera! Submissions are now open for a fall season competition in Portland led by the Portland Business Alliance — and you could win cash.

It’s called Fall Back in Love with Downtown Portland: Artists Takeover.

Those wanting to participate have from now until Sept. 25 to take or share a photo of their own that captures the essence of downtown Portland in the fall.

Judges will choose their favorites, which will go up in Gallery Go Go at Pioneer Place in October. The overall crowd favorite will win $500, while others chosen for the gallery will also get to sell their photos.

To enter head over to Galley Go Go’s website here.