PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools Board of Education is slated to meet Friday afternoon which comes on the heels of a shooting near two schools in the South Tabor neighborhood the day before.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Franklin High School canceled classes for Friday.

Both the high school and Atkinson Elementary School issued a “secure-the-perimeter” warning Thursday afternoon when administrators heard gunfire in the area and called 911, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers discovered a shooting scene off school grounds in the vicinity of Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street.

Karen Goforth, a mom of a Franklin high student, told KOIN 6 that her daughter had to tell her about the shooting because she never received a notification from the school or district.

“When you as a parent send your child to school, you want them to be safe,” said Goforth. “There was no word from the school. I was scared; I was actually scared trying to get to my daughter because I didn’t know what was going on.”

No staff or students were reported injured in the incident.

Police said no suspects were immediately located.

In a statement to KOIN 6, the district said “The safety of our students is our foremost priority and we stand in solidarity with those working to prevent senseless acts of gun violence in our community.”

This comes following a string of recent shootings near PPS schools, including one outside Franklin during a basketball game in January. Prior to that, a Cleveland High School student was injured in a shooting outside the school, and a few months earlier, two students were injured in an October shooting near Jefferson High School.

