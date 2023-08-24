PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This weekend marks the opening weekend of the Converge 45 Contemporary Arts Biennial, an art exhibit featuring over 50 local and global artists across more than 15 venues across Portland.

Artistic Director Derek Franklin says Portlanders can expect to see art in an array of mediums including paintings, photography and immersive video installations.

Guest Curator Christian Viveros-Fauné explained that the exhibits are “essentially addressing the now, the moment. We’re living through a somewhat difficult moment we’ve been doing so since the start of COVID and so, these artists are essentially addressing sometimes social ills, politics directly.”

