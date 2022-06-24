PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures in Portland are expected to climb to the 90s for the first time this year on Saturday and Sunday, which means city residents will be looking for cool places to hang out.

Thankfully, since Portland is situated between the Willamette and Columbia rivers, people don’t need to travel far to find some water.

Here are five public beaches in Portland you can visit:

Poet’s Beach river and swimming area is located on the Willamette River in Southwest Portland. The beach is a Portland city park with a sandy shore, river access and an in-water swimming area. There are no lifeguards on duty at this beach and there are no life jackets available to borrow on site. The park is open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Poet’s Beach is along the South Waterfront Park Trail, just north of the Marquam Bridge.

Audrey McCall Beach is situated on the east side of the Willamette River, just south of the Hawthorne Bridge. The beach features a floating dock and is the launching point for rowers on the river. During the summer, the dock is often used as a sunbathing spot where people can catch some rays and then take a dip in the water. The dock also offers a great view of the sunset.

Located beneath the St. Johns Bridge, Cathedral Park has a beach with a view. The shoreline looks out at the hills of Forest Park. The sandy beach is a great spot for sunbathing or building sand castles. Cathedral Park includes a dog off-leash area, for anyone who’d like to bring their four-legged friend along.

As its name implies, Sellwood Riverfront Park is located in Portland’s Sellwood Neighborhood, in the southeast part of the city. It’s walking distance to local shops and the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, making a great destination for people who want to spend time at the beach, but maybe not the entire day. This long beach extends along the east side of the Willamette River. You can often find people sunbathing, swimming, and playing with their dogs on this beach.

Travel to Sauvie Island to soak up the sun on Walton Beach. This beach is located on the east side of the island. It’s sandy with a gentle slope that drops off slowly into the Columbia River. Dogs are allowed on leashes. Sauvie Island farms are known for berry picking in the summer, an activity you could try before or after visiting the beach.