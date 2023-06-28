PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a woman was shot three times after challenging another woman to a fight in a parking lot while wielding a hammer.

Court documents detail a series of events from mid-June when Chanise Brookings said she was in a parking lot behind a convenience store in North Portland when she saw a woman, who she identified as “Premium,” sitting in a red sedan.

Brookings claimed that “Premium” was a street name and that she didn’t know her real name, documents said.

The affidavit said that Brookings challenged “Premium” to a fight while holding a hammer. That’s when “Premium” allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Brookings was taken to a hospital where she later told police that she had known “Premium” for a few years and that she lived near Northeast Alberta Street. Eventually, police located “Premium,” later identified as Shawntyl Cherie Vance, at her residence. Investigators say she was identified by Brookings as the assailant.

KOIN 6 News has learned that Vance served time in prison on drug charges and was just released on April 20 of this year. She now faces new charges including second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.