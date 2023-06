PF&R says traffic on northbound MacAdam will be affected “for quite some time.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All northbound lanes on the Sellwood Bridge are closed as Portland Fire and Rescue responds to a pin-in accident, officials say.

Although the trapped passenger has since been extricated, PF&R says traffic on northbound MacAdam will be affected “for quite some time.”

Officials also warn that crews may be taking northbound lanes in a southbound direction until the crash has been cleared. Avoid the area if possible.

