PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boarded up home went up in flames in Southeast Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 6:42 a.m. that crews responded to the blaze off SE Harold Street near 130th Avenue.

Firefighters battled the flames which PF&R says spread from the attached carport to the attic.

No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.