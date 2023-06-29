PF&R: The fire is not inside the store, but on the roof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews responded to a commercial fire at an Albertsons store in the Cully neighborhood Thursday evening, officials say.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire was not inside the store, but on the roof. Dispatches were responding to the store on NE Prescott Street around 5 p.m.

Crews had the fire under control within about 20 minutes, PF&R tweeted. Officials say all second alarm companies have been released and a roof overhaul is underway to ensure the whole fire is extinguished.

Nico Vergara of the nearby Nico’s Ice Cream told KOIN 6 News he was out for a walk when he heard “big explosions” before seeing the plume of smoke. Officials have not released information about any explosions as of this writing.

