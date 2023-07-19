PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

Portland Fire & Rescue shared on Twitter Wednesday morning that crews were on the scene of a fire at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard at a building that used to be a Kmart.

Originally, the fire was called in as a second alarm, but the fire was swiftly upgraded to a third alarm and the fourth alarm as authorities said crews worked to set up a perimeter.

According to PF&R, hydrants are limited in the area, but due to the large parking lot, crews are able to set up aerial operations.

  • Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (ODOT)
  • Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (Courtesy Tom Carey)
  • Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (PF&R)

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that Sandy Boulevard is closed from 122nd Avenue to 125th Avenue.

This is a developing story.