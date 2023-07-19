Portland Fire & Rescue battling a fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

Portland Fire & Rescue shared on Twitter Wednesday morning that crews were on the scene of a fire at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard at a building that used to be a Kmart.

Originally, the fire was called in as a second alarm, but the fire was swiftly upgraded to a third alarm and the fourth alarm as authorities said crews worked to set up a perimeter.

According to PF&R, hydrants are limited in the area, but due to the large parking lot, crews are able to set up aerial operations.

Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (ODOT)

Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (Courtesy Tom Carey)

Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (PF&R)

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that Sandy Boulevard is closed from 122nd Avenue to 125th Avenue.

