PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland fire crews are battling a fire at a house in the Southwest Portland hills late Thursday morning.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, units are on the scene of a house fire near Southwest English Court where smoke can be seen “pushing out of roof vents.”

At 11:40 a.m., authorities shared on Twitter that there were water supply challenges due to the house’s location. A short time later a second alarm was called and a second crew was dispatched to the scene.

