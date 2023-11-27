PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in a mobile home on Hayden Island early Sunday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. firefighters arrived at Hayden Island Mobile Home Park and found heavy fire burning from inside the home. Crews knocked it down quickly and the people who live there escaped without injury.

A PF&R Fire Investigator determined the fire was caused by an overheated wood stove.

PF&R encourages Portlanders who have wood stoves, fireplaces, chimneys and flue pipes, to have them cleaned regularly to avoid the buildup of flammable materials.