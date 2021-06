PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday night with a so-called "ghost gun" after trying to speed away from the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of SE 129th Avenue at 11 p.m. The driver of a blue 2000 Jaguar XK8 was seen driving away from the scene and officers tried to pull the car over but the driver took off, the Portland Police Bureau said.