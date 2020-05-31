Videos: Portland protest, May 30, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive night, hundreds of protesters descended on the streets of downtown Portland following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Hours before the curfew, about 500 people gathered outside the Justice Center in an almost immediate confrontation with police. Demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” and cars honked their horns as they drove by.

Photos: Protesters on the move in Portland as curfew passes