Investigators say the customers turned on the suspect and fought him for the gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland felon accused of armed robbery was arrested in the Sumner neighborhood on Sunday after two customers and a store clerk helped police locate him.

According to police, 40-year-old Daniel Israel Jones entered a convenience store at 8200 NE Sandy Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. Witnesses say Jones showed a pistol and said he was going to rob the store and the customers inside.

Investigators said the customers turned on Jones and fought him for the gun – eventually pinning him to the ground. Officers received a call from the clerk saying customers had been fighting with Jones when a shot was fired.

No one was struck by the gunshot, but when officers arrived, they said they found Jones bleeding from the face and two injured customers.

Jones was taken to a local hospital and later interviewed by detectives. He was then arrested for the armed robbery and a second robbery that happened on July 1 around 11:30 p.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue.

He now faces four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of menacing and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Detectives say the gun in Jones’ possession had been stolen out of Washington in 1996.