PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 26th annual Providence Bridge Pedal is again expected to bring thousands of people biking and walking over the bridges in downtown Portland Sunday morning.

But with that comes traffic detours and bridge closures.

The 2022 Providence Bridge Pedal features 3 bike rides around the city and the bridges along with a 5-mile walk and kids pedal.

Bridge closures for Providence Bridge Pedal, August 14, 2022 (Providence)

To accomodate the riders, the eastbound lanes on the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will close, along with Southwest Naito Parkway. The Fremont and Steel bridges will be closed unitl noon Sunday. The upper deck of the Marquam Bridge will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday. The westbound Ross Island Bridge will also be closed until mid-morning.

The bike lanes and sidewalks will also be closed on the Sellwood Bridge.

Registration for the Providence Bridge Pedal ends at midnight Saturday.