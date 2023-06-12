PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dancers at a Portland strip bar rallied Sunday for better safety measures and for their right to unionize.

In April, dancers at the Magic Tavern went on strike saying that they would only return if management made changes including hiring qualified security, installing security cameras, presenting a legal contract, and additional demands.

Last Tuesday, the dancers announced that they had filled for a union election, following in the footsteps of a Los Angeles dive bar, whose dancers became the first in the country to unionize.

The Sunday afternoon rally drew a crowd outside the Northwest Portland bar.

“Do you even know who you’re working for?” asked one speaker. “If you cannot answer that question, then it might be time for a change.”

KOIN 6 reached out to the Magic Tavern for comment but has not heard back.