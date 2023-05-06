Bubbie the pit bull is suspected in attacks on a Portland chef and a dog in 2023. Undated photo released by Multnomah County.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The dog involved in the mauling of a Portland chef in April was captured by Animal Control Saturday morning, Multnomah County officials said.

Bubbie, the pitbull mix, was spotted in Southeast Portland by an Animal Control officer, along with his owner Jessie Miller, officials said.

The officer called Portland police who arrived and helped Multnomah County Animal Services impound Bubbie through an existing warrant.

In April, Bubbie attacked Cheryl Wakerhauser, owner of Pix Patisserie, sending her to the emergency room.

The dog was supposed to be quarantined for 10 days following the incident at Miller’s mother’s house, but according to Animal Services, Miller stole the dog from the house.

A representative from Multnomah County shared they had made contact with Miller once since the incident, but they were unable to detain the dog or Miller because he had no outstanding warrants at the time.

According to Multnomah County, the warrant, which was obtained this week, allowed Animal Services and law enforcement to impound Bubbie. Animal Services patrols also began seeking Bubbie in the areas where he was last seen.

The Multnomah County Animal Shelter in Troutdale, as seen on their website May 6, 2023

“I want to express my strong appreciation for the Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau for their partnership in this matter, allowing us to respond and ultimately execute this warrant,” said Erin Grahek, director of Multnomah County Animal Services. “And I also want to thank my officers and staff at Animal Services for their dedication. Working together, we were able to keep our community safer.”

Bubbie is also suspected in another attack on a dog in February.

Miller has until the end of May to appeal Bubbie’s “dangerous dog” designation and a notice of suspension of ownership.