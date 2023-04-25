Darcelle aka Walter Cole is the Guinness World Records holder for oldest performing drag queen, undated (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darcelle, who came to life through Walter Cole, will be celebrated at a public memorial at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in downtown Portland Tuesday night.

The ticketed memorial is free and is an all-ages event. Doors open at 6 p.m. with seating at 7 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m.

This celebration of life comes about a month after Darcelle XV Showplace announced his death on Thursday, March 23. The groundbreaking drag queen died from natural causes at the age of 92. At his death he held the Guinness World Record for being the oldest drag performer.

Walter Cole, aka Darcelle, in 2016 (KOIN, file)

Cole grew up in Northwest Portland’s Linnton neighborhood and served in the military before returning to the city. By the 1960s, he was living with his wife and two children in Southeast Portland.

In 1967, Cole opened the Demas tavern that would one day become Darcelle’s XV Showplace. But back then, it was a lesbian bar where he would sometimes perform under his drag persona Darcelle.

By 1969, Darcelle had become a prominent figure in Portland. During this same time, Cole came out as gay and left his wife. He then started a relationship with artistic director Roxy Neuhardt.

Throughout his life, Cole built a legacy that impacted the next generation of drag queens — not just in Portland, but all over the world.

This memorial was expected to bring people to Portland from around the country. Hotel Lucia, Dossier Hotel, Sentinel Hotel and Hotel Deluxe all offered discounted rates for out-of-town guests.

There will be open seating at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, but tickets are still required for admission.

Anyone who can’t attend the memorial event in-person can stream it live on YouTube.

