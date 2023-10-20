Editor’s note: The dashcam video may be stressful for some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recently released dashcam footage shows the tense moments as a driver allegedly made his way through the Portland Grand Floral Parade in June.

Sidney Sean Mecham is accused of driving his truck around barricades and onto the parade route on June 10, 2023.

The video starts with the 42-year-old leaving a home in Southeast Portland speeding and running several red lights while making his way to the parade route.

In the video, Mecham’s truck can be seen running over cones and driving past signs marked “Event in Progress,” swerving into the ivy lining the off-ramp and then making his way onto the road almost hitting numerous pedestrians, including several children playing in the closed-off street.

At the time, police said that Mecham refused to stop despite multiple attempts and he eventually continued off the parade route but continued to elude.

He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. While no trial date has been set, Mecham is expected in court on Nov. 6.